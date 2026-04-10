//Two Arrested in Pelham Double Homicide

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PELHAM – Two men have been charged with felony murder in January Pelham double shooting.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Scott Foster, age 27, of Ochlocknee, GA, and Dajarion Ward, age 19, of Pelham, GA, in connection with the deaths of Desmond Daniels and Tobias McIntyre in January 2026.

Foster is charged with two counts of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Armed Robbery, two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Ward is charged with two counts of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Armed Robbery.

GBI agents and Pelham Police Department investigators obtained the arrest warrants for Foster and Ward on April 7, 2026. Foster was already in custody at the Thomas County Jail on other charges. Ward was arrested and booked into the Mitchell County Jail.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be given to the South Georgia Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Pelham, GA (January 19, 2026) – At the request of the Pelham Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the deaths of Desmond Daniels, age 24, of Baconton, GA, and Tobias McIntyre, age 33, of Camilla, GA.

On Sunday, January 18, 2026, Daniels and McIntyre were found dead near the intersection of Castleberry Street NW and Cannon Street NW. Both men had been shot. The investigation is open and active.

The bodies of Daniels and McIntyre will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab, where autopsies will be performed to further aid agents in their investigation.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Mitchell County 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.