//Georgia Seeks Public Input for State Plan on Aging

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ATLANTA – Georgia officials seek input from older adults and caregivers for future aging services.

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ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Aging Services, in partnership with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute, is hosting Community Conversations to seek feedback for the 2028-2031 State Plan on Aging this spring. Older adults, adults living with disabilities, family caregivers, and anyone who supports these communities are invited to attend a Community Conversation to share their thoughts to help shape Georgia’s next State Plan on Aging. Community Conversations will be held in person across the state in each Area Agency on Aging region. Virtual Community Conversations will also be offered.

“As we work to develop the next version of Georgia’s State Plan on Aging, it is crucial that we hear from those who are part of our aging community – older adults, adults with disabilities, their caregivers, family members, and anyone else who could use resources designed to help and care for these individuals,” said DHS Commissioner Candice Broce. “We are eager to hear feedback about current services and learn what is needed to help us better plan for and support Georgians as they age.”

Following the Community Conversations, a draft of the 2028-2031 State Plan on Aging will be available for review on the DHS website, and a 30-day public comment period will open sometime later this year.

To find a Community Conversation near you, view the statewide calendar of events. To learn more about the State Plan on Aging and to offer feedback via a survey, click here.