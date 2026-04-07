//Bert Kreischer bringing world tour to Tallahassee

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TALLAHASSEE – Tickets go on sale April 10 for Bert Kreischer’s September show in Tallahassee.

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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (April 6, 2026) – Comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing his PERMISSION TO PARTY WORLD TOUR to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Sunday, September 13th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit TuckerCivicCenter.com.

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook and Instagram. The most up-to-date information can be found on our website at TuckerCivicCenter.com.