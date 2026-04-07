//DHS offering cooling help for eligible Georgians

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ATLANTA – Georgia residents may receive cooling bill assistance through the LIHEAP program while funds remain available.

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ATLANTA – Eligible Georgians may apply for cooling assistance through the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) starting April 1, 2026. LIHEAP is a federally funded program designed to assist low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with cooling costs through direct payments to home energy suppliers.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $34,549; the income threshold for a household of five is $77,071. Georgians age 65 and older and the medically homebound may begin applying today. All other eligible Georgians may apply starting May 1, 2026.

Funds are administered through local Community Action Agencies (CAA) on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted. Applicants are advised to contact their local CAA to determine how the program will accept applications. All applicants will be asked to provide the following:

Most recent cooling bill or statement of service from their energy providers

Social Security numbers for each household member

Proof of citizenship for each household member

Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult household member (e.g., a paycheck stub or public assistance verification letter)

Social Security or unemployment benefits for all applicable household members

For more information on LIHEAP, visit the LIHEAP webpage. To find a CAA in your area, visit georgiacaa.org/find-your-local-agency.