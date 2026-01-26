//Spring sports registration deadline approaching

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Time is running out to sign up for recreational spring baseball, softball, tee ball, and volleyball with VLPRA.

Release:

TIME RUNNING OUT FOR SPRING SPORTS REGISTRATION

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Baseball & Softball League is open to children as young as three years old up to 12 years old. VLPRA has non-competitive co-ed t-ball for three- and four-year-olds. Coach pitch is available for the 5/6 and 7/8-year-old leagues. Then there’s 9-10-Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch, and 11-12-Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch. Every league except t-ball requires an evaluation and draft. Teams are based on MLB teams and each child will receive a pro jersey and a hat. Games will be at Freedom Park. T-ball is $75 per child, while all other leagues are $95. Baseball, softball, and tee ball are not school based.

VLPRA’s Volleyball League is open to girls in 4th-8th grades. Participants register based on the middle school they currently attend or by the middle school they will attend in the future. Homeschoolers are welcome; they simply register based on their assigned public school. The volleyball fee is $95 and includes a uniform.

The deadline for volleyball is February 2nd, while the baseball, softball, and tee ball deadline is February 3rd. Parents can sign their children up at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s main office at 1901 North Barack Obama Boulevard.

VLPRA always needs volunteer coaches for youth leagues. Any parent or volunteer who would like to coach must fill out a volunteer packet online and pass a background check. For more information on registering or volunteering, visit vlpra.com or call VLPRA’s main office at 259-3507.