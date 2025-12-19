//LHS to host two-day basketball tournament showcase

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – LHS will host the annual Battle Off Exit 18 Basketball Tournament a two-day showcase with Georgia and Florida talent.

Lowndes High School will host the annual “Battle Off Exit 18” Basketball Tournament on December 22–23, bringing together elite high school basketball talent from Georgia and Florida. The two-day showcase will feature 10 teams and is expected to be one of the premier early-season tournaments in the region.

Georgia participants include Lowndes, Houston County, South Cobb, Westlake, and Campbell, while Florida will be represented by Hilliard, Wildwood, Bartow, Florida State University School (FSUS), and Lakewood.

The tournament continues to grow in reputation as a must-see event for fans, college scouts, and basketball enthusiasts across the South.

Tipoff begins at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 22, when Hilliard takes on Houston County. Lowndes will play the final game of the day at 7:00 pm as they host Lakewood out of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Action continues on Tuesday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m. when South Cobb tips off against Hilliard. At 5:00 pm, the tournament will conclude as Lowndes closes out the event against Wildwood.

Admission for the event will be $10 per day. Tickets will be available at the gate for cash or online via Go Fan. A ticket is required each day. For our visiting and out of town fans the games will be steamed via our Lowndes Hudl Fan and can be accessed at http://fan.hudl.com/lowndesvikings Simply login, pay, and enjoy the game(s). The online cost is $9.99 for a game or $20.00 for all day access.

The complete schedule is as follows

Monday 12/22

· 1:00 pm – Hilliard vs. Houston Co.

· 2:30 pm – Wildwood vs. South Cobb

· 4:00 pm – Bartow vs. Westlake

· 5:30 pm – FSUS vs. Campbell

· 7:00 pm – Lakewood vs. Lowndes

Tuesday 12/23

· 11:00 am – South Cobb vs. Hilliard

· 12:30 pm – Campbell vs. Bartow

· 2:00 pm – Houston Co. vs. Lakewood

· 3:30 pm – Westlake vs. FSUS

· 5:00 om – Wildwood vs. Lowndes