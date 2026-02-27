//LHS Basketball advance to 2nd round of playoffs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – With a sweep of Dacula High, the Vikettes and Vikings advanced to the 2nd Round of the 2025-26 GHSA Basketball State Playoffs.

With a 1st Round sweep of Dacula High School, our Vikettes and Vikings have advanced to the 2nd Round of the 2025-26 GHSA Basketball State Playoffs. Lowndes will host a doubleheader on Saturday February 28, 2026 at the Crimson Coliseum. Games times will be as followers-

Girls – Vikettes vs. Grovetown — 2:00 PM

Boys – Vikings vs. Peachtree Ridge — 3:30 PM

As per GHSA policies, tickets for the doubleheader are $15 each. Tickets can be purchased on-line via GO Fan or at the gate using cash or credit. All fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket. Only GHSA passes will be accepted.

We invite everyone to come out and support our student-athletes as they continue their playoff run.

Let’s pack the Crimson Coliseum!!!