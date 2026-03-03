//LHS Esports Team recognized for back-to-back State Championship

Share with friends

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher, Athletic Director Josh Akers, and Lowndes High School Principal Krista Pearson recognize the LHS Esports team at the Lowndes County School Board Meeting.

LOWNDES – The Lowndes County Board of Education recognized the Lowndes High School Esports team following another exceptional season of competition.

For the second consecutive year, the Vikings have solidified their place among Georgia’s top esports programs. The Lowndes High School Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team captured the GHSA Class 5A-6A State Championship, defeating Discovery High School in the finals to earn back-to-back state titles.

Winning a state championship is a remarkable achievement. Winning two in a row reflects the culture of excellence, preparation, and consistency that defines this program.

The Vikings’ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe team also delivered an outstanding performance this season, finishing as GHSA State Runners-Up. After a thrilling semifinal victory over Seckinger High School, the team advanced to the championship match, where they competed in a hard-fought contest against Trinity Christian School.

Esports competition requires teamwork, communication, critical thinking, adaptability, and the ability to perform under pressure; skills that mirror those emphasized throughout Lowndes County Schools’ academic and athletic programs.

The district extends sincere appreciation to Coaches Taylor Payne and Chris Smith for their leadership, mentorship, and dedication to building one of the premier esports programs in the state.