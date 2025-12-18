//Scintilla Middle School Boys celebrate Region Championship

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy Middle School Boys captured the Region Conference Championship undefeated for the season.

Scintilla Charter Academy proudly celebrates a historic achievement as the Middle School Boys Basketball Team claimed the Region Conference Championship with a decisive victory over Dooly County, finishing the season undefeated at 19–0.

From the opening tip of the season, the Spartans set a high standard of excellence—competing with intensity, holding one another accountable, and playing with discipline, humility, and heart. Their championship run reflected not only athletic success, but also the culture of teamwork and character that defines Spartan athletics. Over the course of the season, the team dominated opponents with an average margin of victory of more than 20 points per game, a testament to their balanced offensive execution and relentless defensive effort.

“We knew from the summer that this group had the potential to win the conference championship, but the way they dominated throughout the season was impressive to watch,” said Evan Grantham, Varsity Boys Head Coach. “This team is setting the standard for what Spartan basketball is all about, and I’m tremendously excited about what their future holds here at SCA.”

Middle School Boys Head Coach Jay Hamlett emphasized the character and unity of the team:

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group. The way they connected, stayed humble, and had each other’s backs in every situation made this season incredibly special. It will be tough to top. I’m thankful for our players, cheerleaders, parents, fans, administration, and everyone who contributed to this unforgettable season. We will celebrate, but we know the work for next season begins soon.”

Scintilla Charter Academy also recognizes the success of the Middle School Lady Spartans Basketball Team, who finished the season with a winning record of 8–7 and earned a spot in the first round of the playoffs, marking a significant milestone for the program. “I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work, dedication, and heart these young ladies showed all season,” said Morgan Stone, Middle School Lady Spartans Head Coach. “Their growth—both on and off the court—was evident every step of the way.”

Looking ahead, Scintilla Charter Academy is excited to announce preparations are already underway for the launch of its first-ever Lady Spartans High School Basketball Team, further expanding athletic opportunities for scholars and continuing the school’s commitment to excellence.

With championship success, growing programs, and a strong foundation in place, the future of Spartan Basketball is just getting started.

