//Valiants’ historic run comes to an end at final four

HAHIRA – Despite a loss in the state semifinals, the Valiants celebrate their historic season filled with unforgettable moments.

HAHIRA, GA – February 26, 2026 – After a thrilling 59–53 victory over region rival DeerfieldWindsor, the Valwood Valiants Boys Basketball Team punched their ticket to the Final Four, marking only the third Final Four appearance in school history and cementing this group as the winningest team in the MaxPreps era.

Facing the Brookwood Warriors in the state semifinals on February 25, at Columbus State University, the Valiants battled hard but ultimately fell 87–55. Despite the loss, the team’s season remains historic, filled with comeback victories, senior leadership, and unforgettable moments.

Head Coach Tim Finlayson reflected: “While we didn’t get the result we wanted against Brookwood, this group of seniors has made history. They showed incredible resilience, teamwork, and heart all season long. I couldn’t be prouder of what they accomplished.”

Senior Chase Helfer added: “Making it to the Final Four was a dream, and even though we came up short, this season will stay with us forever. We played our hearts out, and we know we left everything on the court.”

Valwood vs. Brookwood, By the Numbers:

Senior Chase Helfer led the way with 23 points and 7 rebounds. Senior Richard Hunter added 9 points and 5 rebounds. Caleb Cooper, Ephraim Gaskins, and Hayden Orris each contributed 6 points in a strong team effort.

The 2026 Valiants leave a lasting legacy — a team defined not only by wins, but by tenacity, senior leadership, and the belief that they could achieve greatness.