//Valwood Soccer Wins GCS Cup

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valwood Valiants won the Georgia Christian School Cup with a strong team performance, overcoming a suspended game.

Release:

DASHER, GA – March 3, 2026 — The Valwood Valiants claimed the Georgia Christian School

(GCS) Cup Saturday in Dasher, putting together a strong all-around team performance to earn

the tournament championship.

Valwood opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a 6–2 victory over Creekside Christian

Academy. The Valiants’ offense was balanced throughout the match, led by Jed Respess with

three goals. Will Trickett added two goals and assisted on one of Respess’ scores, while Matt

Trickett also found the back of the net.

Later Friday evening, Valwood began play against First Preparatory Christian Academy, but

lightning forced a game suspension during the first half. The match would only be resumed if

the two teams required the result to determine the champion.

On Saturday, the Valiants returned to the field and defeated tournament host Georgia

Christian School 8–3. Valwood again spread the scoring across the lineup, with Respess and

Will Trickett each recording three goals. Matt Trickett and Liam Swords also found the net to

round out the scoring effort.

That victory forced Valwood and First Preparatory Christian Academy to resume their

suspended match from Friday night with nine minutes remaining in the first half.

The match remained tight through halftime and into the second half before Valwood broke

through. Respess scored the equalizer in the tenth minute of the half and later added the goahead goal with about 20 minutes remaining. The Valiants held on from there to secure the win

and claim the GCS Cup.

Head coach Dayman Hammett said, “Our boys had only a 20-minute break between their two

Saturday games, but everyone pulled together, determined to leave the pitch with a trophy. I’m

proud of their teamwork and perseverance.”

Up next, the Valiants travel to Nashville, Georgia on Friday to face Berrien County.