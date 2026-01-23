//Lowndes Basketball to honor middle school and VLPRA players

Share with friends

Valdosta- Lowndes High School Basketball will honor Lowndes players from the middle schools and VLPRA on Tuesday, January 27th during the Colquitt basketball games.

From Lowndes High School:

On Tuesday, January 27, our basketball programs will proudly recognize all Lowndes VLPRA and middle school basketball players during the Colquitt basketball games.

Lowndes VLPRA players should wear their jerseys to receive free admission.

Players from our three middle schools may also wear their jerseys and will receive a complimentary admission pass.

We encourage all families and players to join us and support the Vikettes and Vikings as they continue region play. Both teams are currently undefeated (5–0) in the region.

Tuesday’s Game Schedule:

4:30 PM – Junior Varsity

6:00 PM – Girls Varsity

7:30 PM – Boys Varsity

We look forward to seeing you there for a great night of basketball and recognition!