//Poll Reveals Georgia’s Two Best Free Fall Activities Amid Rising Costs

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GEORGIA – A new survey reveals Georgia’s top free fall activities as families face rising costs.

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A new survey has identified two of Georgia’s best free fall activities as families increasingly look for affordable ways to enjoy seasonal traditions.

Financial media company MarketBeat surveyed 3,011 families on their favorite free fall experiences as rising household expenses continue to affect discretionary spending.

The Candler Park Fall Fest in Atlanta ranked No. 1 among Georgia’s free autumn activities.

The festival began in 2001 as a neighborhood fundraiser and has grown into one of Candler Park’s largest annual community events. The 2026 festival is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 and will feature an artist market, food trucks, live music, a children’s zone and a 5K road race.

The Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival ranked No. 2.

The annual festival dates back to 1980 and is the longest-running festival in Conyers. The 2026 event is scheduled for Oct. 17, when streets in the city’s historic downtown district will close to traffic for arts and crafts vendors, food stalls, live entertainment and children’s activities.

The survey also found that rising costs are having a significant impact on how families plan fall outings.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they expect to spend less on fall activities this year, while 38% expect to spend about the same amount. Only 5% said they plan to spend more.

Nearly half of respondents, 48%, said they have actively searched for free fall activities because of the current cost of living.

Free admission was rated as extremely or very important by 67% of respondents, while another 23% said it was somewhat important.

Sixty-five percent said financial pressures are making traditional fall activities unaffordable.

Families also indicated they are willing to travel farther to attend free events. Twenty-four percent said they would travel more than 50 miles, while 34% would travel between 26 and 50 miles.

Another 21% said they would travel between 11 and 25 miles, while 21% said they would travel up to 10 additional miles.

Family-friendly activities were the most important factor when choosing a free fall event, selected by 21% of respondents. Entertainment followed at 19%, while 17% prioritized proximity to home and 13% selected scenery.

Other factors included the number of activities offered, free parking, food and drink options, accessibility and opportunities for photographs.

The survey also found strong support for additional free community events. More than four in five respondents, 81%, said local governments and community organizations should provide more free seasonal activities while households remain under financial pressure.

MarketBeat founder Matt Paulson said inflation is affecting everyday household decisions as families balance essential expenses with seasonal traditions.

Paulson said families are becoming more selective about discretionary spending while seeking free festivals, concerts, trails and community celebrations that allow them to enjoy the season without placing additional pressure on household budgets.