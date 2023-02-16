//Teddy Pyles

Share with friends

Teddy Brown Pyles, 78, of Valdosta, GA was born the youngest of seven children on December 21, 1944, in Bonham, TX to Jessie Lee and Prudie Fae (Brown) Pyles. He died peacefully on February 13, 2023, in St. Petersburg, FL.

After graduating from Bonham High School in 1964, Teddy served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1970. After his service, he briefly attended East Texas State University, where he met the woman who would become his wife, Deborah Elaine Powell Pyles. Together, they had nine children and spent the first twenty years of their marriage engaged in missionary work. They eventually settled in Valdosta, where they established a family landscaping business.

Teddy is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah, his parents, his brother Odell Pyles, and four of his beloved sisters, Beth Clark Harp, Sybil Chesser Irwin, Jessie Fay Young, and Ruby Neal.

He is survived by his children Jesse Pyles, Lydia Edwards, Joseph Pyles, Tessa Pyles, Judith Pyles, Rhapsody Drehs, Micah Pyles, Chrissy Pyles, and Audrey Lindberg, fifteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and by his sister Jeanie Latimer.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Turner Center for the Arts, an organization in Valdosta, GA that deeply strengthens the community with beauty and acceptance. Teddy found joy in their work.