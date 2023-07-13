//Samuel F. Greneker

Share with friends

Samuel Fielding Greneker, 71 of Valdosta, passed away on July 5, 2023. Born August 9, 1951 in Valdosta to Eugene and Elizabeth Greneker, Sam spent most of his life in Valdosta. After graduating from Valdosta High School, Sam graduated from Valdosta State College with a BFA in Theater. He continued his education at the Drama Studio of London where he earned his Masters degree in theater. After returning from England, Sam pursued a career in music, moving to Nashville, TN where he wrote and performed music, having several songs published. Eventually, Sam attended and completed law school at the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University in Macon. The majority of his legal career was in Valdosta, where his theater training contributed to his success in the courtroom.

Sam is survived by his children: Sparky Greneker (Shelley), Patricia Gatchell (Bo), Rachel Deal (Adam), Thomas Greneker (Sarah Brittany), Andrew Greneker, and John David Greneker, their mother: Molly Stevenson, his grandchildren: Dot, Lulu, Cates, Jasper, Mary Thomas, and Clark, his brother: Gene Greneker (Jane), niece: Susan Silvers (Mike), and nephew: Greg Greneker (Betty). His parents preceded him in death.

In addition to being an accomplished guitarist, Sam enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10am, Saturday, July 22 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1521 N. Patterson Street., Valdosta, GA 31602 with The Rev. Jim Elliott officiating. Interment will follow in the Christ Church Burial Garden. A reception will follow the service in the Parish Hall.