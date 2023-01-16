//Cynthia Maria Baunoch

Share with friends

Cynthia Marie Baunoch, 69, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on January 19, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Richard Thomas Hardrick and Juanita Francis Diller. Mrs. Baunoch was a retired cake decorator with Food Lion and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed dancing and loved her grandchildren immensely and spoiled them rotten.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Marlin Arthur, II and Wendy Baunoch of Dixie, Georgia; her daughter and son-in-law, Yvette (Sassy) and Lamar Wheeler of Jasper, Florida; her grandchildren, Marlin Arthur Baunoch III (Mac), Jonathan Ray and Courtney Baunoch, Erryn Elizabeth Wheeler, and Shannon Annmarie Wheeler; 4 great-grandchildren; a sister, Deborah Mikhou of Detroit, Michigan, and a brother and sister-in-law, James and Jane Hambrick of Rockwood, Michigan. She was preceded by her husband, Marlin Arthur Baunoch I, and her sister, Barbara Longre.

Cynthia Marie Baunoch will be cremated according to her wishes and a family memorial service will be held at a later date. Her interment will also take place at a later date near her family. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.