Virginia Rowell Whitaker, 87, of Nashville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Langdale Hospice House. She was born on February 8, 1935 to the late Albert and Aurelia Barnes Rowell. She was married to Samuel Irwin Whitaker for 70 years. She loved cooking, fishing and traveling, which served her well as a military wife. Mrs. Whitaker was military wife of the year for the 6th Air Defense Region. Mrs. Whitaker was a great mother and well-loved grandma, and no matter where the military sent them she always found someone to help. She was a very hospitable person and was blessed to help so many. She enjoyed crocheting, making baby blankets and white afghans for loved ones weddings.

Mrs. Whitaker is survived by her husband, Samuel Whitaker of Nashville, GA; and daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and James McCraken, of Bunnell, FL; four grandchildren, Steven (Sequoia) Erbeck, of Murrieta, CA, Whitney (Michael) Williams, of Kingman, AZ, Adam Erbeck, of Murrieta, CA, and Jesse (Amy) Erbeck, of Boise, ID; her great grandchildren, Kyra Erbeck, Vienna Erbeck, Abigail Williams, Micah Williams, Hannah Williams, Ryder Erbeck, Kinsley, Brylee Erbeck, Liam Erbeck, and Aubrey Erbeck; a brother, James (Frances) Rowell, of Nashville, GA; two sisters, Betty Jane Lindsey and Ina Carlese (Norris) Wood, both of Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Samuel Irwin Whitaker, II, three brothers, Ernest Lee Rowell, Carlton Cleo Rowell, and Collins Theo Rowell, and a sister Bessi Mae Moore.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners of Alabama, Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 8923, Topeka, Kansas 66608-8923

