//Angela Pride

Angela Denise Pride was born on April 11, 1966 in Valdosta, GA to Annie and Joe Pride, Sr.

She was a dedicated daughter, mother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, watching her game and cooking shows, listening to music and dancing, and spending time with her family. She attended Valdosta High School. She had many careers, but her passion was cooking which was reflected in her past employment at Valdosta Community Daycare and Valdosta High School. To know Angela is to love her. She lived her life unapologetically with no regrets. Her door was always open to those in need, whether for shelter, food, or both.

That was her love language.