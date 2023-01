Share with friends

Infants Keagen and Paul Sumner passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. They were the sons of Stuart Sumner and Lauren Miley of Hahira, Georgia.

They are survived by their parents; sister, Eliza Sumner, brother Keaton Sumner, maternal grandparents, Jennifer Miley and David Jergens, of Hahira; and paternal grandparents, Scott and Sandy Sumner of Hahira.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.