//Tara Wells

Tara Alaina Wells of Lake Park, GA, unexpectedly passed away on June 30, 2023, at the age of 60. She was born on June 1, 1963, in Aurora, CO. She attended West Fork High School in Arkansas, graduating in 1982. Tara had a passion for reading, crafts, and all things colorful. Tara loved Jesus passionately and loved people the same way. This was evidenced by how she treated everyone she encountered. Her infectious love, laughter, and kindness will forever be remembered.

Tara is survived by her daughter, Taryn Sikes (Jonathan) of Waleska, GA, and granddaughters, Eva and Penelope. She is also survived by her mother, Helen Fistler (Jon) of Cottonwood, AZ, and three younger brothers: Dan Wells (Connie) of Valdosta, GA, Jon Wells (Candy) of Hardin, MT, and Michael Wells (Sarah) of Valdosta. She was also a beloved aunt to her eight nieces and nephews, and was cherished by her boyfriend Baron Acosta, whom she loved deeply.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 12, 2023, at 11:00am at New Covenant Church in Valdosta, GA. The family will receive friends from 10:00am-11:00am prior to the service. In remembrance of Tara’s love for all things colorful, the family would like to ask participants to consider wearing tie-dye, or a bright color, to the celebration ceremony.