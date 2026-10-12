////GBI identifies man injured in Turner County officer-involved shooting

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ASHBURN — The GBI has identified a 48-year-old McDonough man injured in an officer-involved shooting following a pursuit.

Release:

UPDATE – October 9, 2026:

The man involved in this incident has been identified as Wilkenson Joinville, age 48, of McDonough, GA.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Ashburn, Turner County, GA (October 3, 2026) – At the request of the Turner County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Turner County, GA. One man was shot and injured during the incident. No deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 2:02 p.m., on October 3, 2026, the TCSO received a statewide BOLO notification regarding a man who had been identified as a suspect in a murder that occurred on October 2, 2026, in Henry County, GA. The BOLO included identification of the man, a description of the SUV the man was driving, and a Flock Safety System camera notification indicating that the man’s SUV had recently been located in Turner County.

At about 2:15 p.m., a TCSO deputy saw the man’s SUV at the Circle K located at 823 E. Washington Avenue in Ashburn, GA. The deputy immediately notified additional law enforcement that the SUV had been located. As the deputy arrived on scene, multiple law enforcement officers also responded to assist. Law enforcement officers approached the SUV and gave verbal commands for the man to exit the SUV, but the man refused to comply, drove away, and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, law enforcement conducted a PIT maneuver and the SUV crashed in the 900 block of South Main Street in Ashburn. As law enforcement began to approach the SUV, the man pointed a gun outside of the SUV’s window and fired. Several law enforcement officers then shot the man, hitting him multiple times. The man was transported to a regional hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.