Audi Selects Georgia for First U.S. Manufacturing Plant

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ATLANTA — Audi plans to invest $4 billion in its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Georgia, creating approximately 4,500 jobs.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and Gernot Döllner, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, announced that Audi will open its first U.S. manufacturing facility in the State of Georgia. Headquartered in Ingolstadt, Germany, Audi plans to invest approximately $4 billion in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the Middle Georgia Megasite, delivering approximately 4,500 new jobs to middle Georgia.

“We are proud that Audi has selected Georgia as the home of their first U.S. manufacturing facility, delivering truly historic investment and jobs to middle Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Following the success we’ve enjoyed with other megasites, we purchased and made more improvements to the Middle Georgia Megasite for just this purpose: to bring a job-creating, high-caliber automotive manufacturer to this region. I want to thank the countless professionals from Peach, Macon-Bibb, and Houston counties in the Mid-Georgia Gateway JDA who helped make this happen. We are excited for hardworking Georgians in Peach County and the entire middle Georgia region to benefit from this project for decades to come. On behalf of the State of Georgia, we are honored to welcome Audi to our state!”

“We have much greater ambitions for Audi in America, and Georgia will play a central role in making them a reality. With its strong business environment, skilled workforce, and shared ambition, the state is an ideal partner for Audi,” said CEO Döllner. “We are proud to bring our engineering excellence and pioneering spirit to Georgia. Together, we want to create something that goes far beyond a manufacturing plant: a new home for Audi in America, opportunities for thousands of people and a strong foundation for long-term growth. This investment will bring us closer to our customers and strengthen Audi’s competitiveness around the world.”

With cutting-edge premium SUVs tailored to North American customers and manufactured locally, Audi aims to unlock significant growth potential in one of the world’s most important premium markets. Audi expects to begin grading in 2027 and construction on the new facility in 2028. Full production is expected in 2031 at an annual capacity of 200,000 units.

The facility will be designed around Audi’s future manufacturing requirements, with a focus on efficiency, flexibility, and the ability to respond to evolving customer needs and market demand.

The company is known for its sporty vehicles, progressive design, high build quality, and the slogan “Vorsprung durch Technik” (Progress through Technology). The Audi Group also includes the brands Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati.

“We invest in our workforce programs to create opportunities for Georgians,” said Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. “Governor Kemp’s leadership has positioned Georgia as the home for world-class companies. Congratulations to Peach, Houston, and Macon-Bibb counties for the future they are building together. Projects like these help small businesses, school systems, and local governments provide more services to local residents, and we look forward to seeing them working within their communities to capitalize on this opportunity.”

“Georgia has a strong commitment to managing our resources wisely and planning responsibly for the future as we work to bring good-paying jobs and economic opportunity to rural communities across our state,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “I applaud Peach, Houston, and Macon-Bibb counties for upholding that commitment and working together to lay the foundation for future generations of Georgians to build careers, raise their families, and succeed in the communities they call home.”

In choosing Georgia, Audi cited speed-to-market, workforce, access to consumer markets, and proximity to an established automotive supply chain.

Developed and marketed by the Development Authority of Peach County in partnership with the Mid-Georgia Gateway JDA, comprised of Houston, Macon-Bibb, and Peach counties, over the last several years alongside the state, the Middle Georgia Megasite offers the speed-to-market requirements for Audi AG’s goals. Industrial utilities are adjacent to the site, and extensive due diligence reports have been completed, enabling the company to construct its brand-new facility on a rapid timeline.

“The decision by Audi realizes the vision we had for the Middle Georgia Megasite – an innovative, global automotive OEM that will position the region as a premier hub for innovation and industry,” said Roy Lewis, Chairman of the Mid-Georgia Gateway JDA and the Peach County Board of Commissioners. “When we formed the Mid-Georgia Gateway JDA, we set out to build a more resilient regional economy and secure major projects that will benefit our families and our workforce for decades. We are excited to continue conversations with Audi, the State of Georgia, and countless regional and state partners to build out programs that will prepare Georgians for the high-skill jobs of the future.”

Georgia Quick Start will work with Audi to develop a customized training curricula and design a designated training facility. It will also partner with local campuses in the Technical College System of Georgia to begin employee instruction on tailored curriculum as the training facility is constructed. Competitive wages for all roles will be well-paying in the local market.

The Middle Georgia Megasite is well-positioned for connectivity to domestic and international markets. Both the Port of Savannah and the Port of Brunswick can easily be reached by rail in less than 5 hours. The site has access to Norfolk Southern Class I rail. The busiest and most efficient passenger airport in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, is a 90-minute drive, and two regional airports are within 25 minutes of the Middle Georgia Megasite.

“We are excited to welcome Audi as a neighbor,” said Mark Sanchez, CEO of Southern Orchard Management. “We are so proud to work with Peach County, the Mid-Georgia Gateway JDA, and the State of Georgia on the Middle Georgia Megasite, because it has given us an opportunity to be part of a historic moment for the very community that has supported our own growth and success over the years. We hope that in the future, when people think of Audi, they think of Georgia peaches, too!”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) was represented by Global Commerce Assistant Director Virginia Sengewald; in partnership with the Mid-Georgia Gateway JDA, which includes Houston, Macon-Bibb, and Peach counties; the Technical College System of Georgia; Georgia Quick Start; University System of Georgia; Georgia Department of Transportation; Georgia Ports Authority; Georgia Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources; Norfolk Southern; Georgia’s Germany-based Europe Office; and Georgia Power.

“Audi’s decision to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Georgia is a historic milestone for our state and a transformational opportunity for Middle Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s success is built on long-term investments, trusted international relationships, and partnerships that bring communities together around a shared vision for the future. The relationships we began building decades ago, combined with the work our state and local partners have done to prepare this site, have positioned the region to compete for a project of this scale. Ultimately, this is why we do what we do, particularly in rural communities. Economic development is about more than the jobs and investment announced today. It is about strengthening communities, creating opportunities for families, and ensuring that future generations can build their lives and their futures close to home. We look forward to building a lasting partnership with Audi and the communities of Middle Georgia.”

About Audi AG

Audi combines premium mobility with technological progress and pioneering design. For more than five decades, “Vorsprung durch Technik” has embodied Audi’s technological ambitions. Audi offers a broad portfolio of premium vehicles for different customer needs and regional requirements. The Audi Group operates in more than 110 markets, manufactures vehicles at 21 production sites in twelve countries, and employs more than 88,000 people worldwide. The brand’s history dates back to 1909. Since 2026, Audi has also competed in Formula 1 with its factory team. In addition to the Audi brand, the Audi Group includes the sports-car manufacturer Lamborghini, the luxury brand Bentley, and the motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. Find out more about the Audi Group here.

About the Mid-Georgia Gateway JDA

The Mid-Georgia Gateway Joint Development Authority (MGGJDA) is a unified regional partnership between Peach, Houston, and Macon-Bibb counties. By combining strategic resources and workforce pipelines, MGGJDA offers a seamless, comprehensive solution for major industrial prospects. MGGJDA’s primary mission is the collaborative development and marketing of the Middle Georgia Megasite located in Peach County. Through this three-county partnership, incoming businesses receive dedicated support from site acquisition to long-term workforce recruitment. For inquiries and more information, please visit mggjda.com.