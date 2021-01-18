//Lady Blazers break Lee’s 30 home game win streak

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— The night after losing their first game this season, the VSU Lady Blazers became the first team to win against Lee at home since December of 2018. Valdosta State capitalized on their free throw opportunities (scoring 20 of 25) and dominated the glass with 40 rebounds. Graduate student Kwajelin Farrar played a key role in this victory, coming with a double-double of points and rebounds. Other major factor players include senior Kayla Bonilla (19 points), sophomore Jirah Ards (13 points), and junior Abby Rouse.

Original Source: VSU Athletics Department