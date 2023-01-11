Share with friends

Willie Rodney McClellan (92) was born on May 2, 1930 in Berrien County to the late Willie W. and Katie Tucker McClellan. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 8, 2023. He was of the Baptist Faith and could be found serving his church as long as his body was able. Each Sunday morning he faithfully watched the David Jeremiah TV Ministry.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Gloria Barr McClellan. He also leaves behind two daughters: Joy (Dexter) Schunhoff of Valdosta, Jerri (Steve) Tickner of Marietta and a son Michael McClellan of Dixie County, FL. He was very well loved by his granddaughters: Meghan (John) Barwick, Logan Schunhoff, Claire McClellan, Alison Tickner and Kara Tickner and one very sweet great-granddaughter, Parker Rae Barwick. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald (Sue) McClellan of Valdosta and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rodney was preceded in death by Joyce Love McClellan and their infant daughter Cheryl Lyn McClellan, Lorene Becton McClellan and Doris Stubblefield McClellan. Also, his siblings: Theo McClellan and Retha Connell.

Music was Rodney’s passion. He could not read music, but he could entertain on the keyboard simply by playing by ear. He played with many musicians over his lifetime such as Hank Williams Sr. and with his favorite being his fiddle-playing brother, Theo and nephews Stanley and Randall McClellan. They entertained many folks on Saturday nights at the VFW in Nashville, GA.

Rodney was a big supporter of the Lowndes High Georgia Bridgeman in the late 1970’s and 1980’s. With his two daughters in the band, Rodney could always be found volunteering in some capacity including driving the band buses to away games and competitions. He was a retired member of the Twin Lakes Volunteer fire department where he played “Santa Claus” during the holidays. He drove church buses for many years so he could minister to children in the community.

Rodney served in the Army in the early 1950’s. When he returned home he ultimately began work at Owen-Illinois Bag plant in Clyattville, GA for 30 years, where he retired. He then went on to work for smaller print companies in the Valdosta area.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in his name to the Langdale Hospice House (2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602). Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.