Robert Leo Meyers, 77, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his daughter’s residence following a period of declining health. Mr. Meyers was born on October 25, 1945 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania to the late James Leslie and Nova Valeria Shaffer Meyers. He served in the Army National Guard and was a retired construction worker. Mr. Meyers was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Ricky Reynolds of Valdosta; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Terri Meyers of Valdosta; a daughter, Toni Yates of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Justin Gray, Taylor Gray, Ricky Reynolds, Jr., Ray Meyers, Tori Mize, Coby Yates, and Makenzi Yates; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Leslie Meyers of Wyoming. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dianne Healey, and three brothers, James Meyers, David Meyers, and Wesley Meyers.

Mr. Robert Meyers will be cremated according to his wishes and the burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date and time at his hometown in Pennsylvania. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.