Michael Scott Vickery, 35, of Morven, GA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Valdosta on May 8, 1987 and was a member of Hahira First Baptist Church. Michael loved listening to music and interacting with his family.

He is survived by his parents, Mike and Cindy Vickery of Morven, sister and brother in law, Paige and Daniel Price and their daughters, Kenlee Price and Jensee Price, all of Hahira, sister and brother in law, Kellie and Langdon Attaway and their daughters, Elaine Attaway and Claire Attaway, all of Thomasville, grandparents, Joyce and Harvey Boyd and Yvonne and Sammy Vickery, all of Valdosta, devoted caregiver, Susan Byson, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at eleven a. m. at the graveside at Providence Cemetery, 15145 Valdosta Highway, Quitman, GA (GA Hwy 133) with Pastor David Gordon officiating. Burial will follow. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.