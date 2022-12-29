Share with friends

Virginia Gail Barkley, 59, of Valdosta, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Naylor, GA on September 6, 1963, to James Wiggins and the late Patricia Mullis Wiggins. Mrs. Barkley was a homemaker who loved her family and being a grandmother and great grandmother. She loved fishing, painting, and having her nails done. Mrs. Barkley was married to William Lee Barkley for 40 years and they were together for 10 years prior to then. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Barkley is survived by her children, Louise (Jason) Reese, of Valdosta, Amanda (Eric) Johnston, of Quitman, and Travis (Rebecca) Barkley, of Cherry Lake, FL; her grandchildren, Alex (Sadie) Kurtz, Brandon Reese, Jeremy Reese, Lilith Morgan, William Reese, all of Valdosta, Devin Johnston, Olivia Johnston, Harley Johnston, all of Quitman, GA, Ryan Richardson, Alex Richardson, Mason Richardson, Patience Barkley, and Logan Barkley, all of Cherry Lake, FL; three great grandchildren, Waylon Kurtz, Emmit Kurtz, and Avereigh Richardson. Mrs. Barkley is also survived by her father James Wiggins, and siblings, Teresa (Mark) Walker, of Nahunta, and Tommy Wiggins, of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Barkley, Jr., her mother, and a brother Russell Wiggins.

Mrs. Barkley will be cremated according to her wishes and no services are planned at this time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home