Share with friends

Richard Dell “R D” 72 of Barney passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Quitman on April 16, 1950 to the late Richard Fred Dell and Arlene Elizabeth Bramblett Dell. After graduating from high school R D attended Val Tech and ABAC. He had worked with the Morven Police Department and was a retired self employed dog breeder. R D was a member of Campground Methodist Church. He was a very loving man and loved his family, especially his grandchildren. R D loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, his hound dogs, chickens, cows, horses and his hog dogs. Watching t. v., soap operas, talking on the telephone and being a jokester was some of his favorite things to do.

R D is survived by his wife, Christine V. Dell of Barney, brother and sister in law, Freddie and Nancy Dell of Barney, son and daughter in law, Stuart and Libby Chappell of Morven, son and daughter in law, Russ and Sarah Crosby of Savannah, daughter and son in law, Susan and Jerry Browning of Adel, son and daughter in law, Danny Crosby (Angela Thomas) of Nashville, daughter and son in law, Rosa and Mike Clark of Barney, ten grandchildren, Ryder, Tessa, Reid, J. J., Cassie, Trinity, Jade, Christian, Alayna and Jessica, great grandchildren, Asher, Emma Claire and one on the way, Aunt, Nancy George, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Dell is preceded in death by his infant son, Ryan, sisters, Japonica Bryant and Janice Register.

Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at two p. m. at Campground Cemetery with Reverend Frank Gupton and family members officiating. Burial will follow. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.