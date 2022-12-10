Share with friends

Joseph Lawrence (J.L.) Weldon, 74, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born on May 9, 1948, in Waycross, GA to the late Ocie Lawrence Weldon and Minnie Elizabeth McInvale Weldon. Mr. Weldon was married to Martha Jean Rouse Weldon for 55 years. Joseph retired from the City of Valdosta after 30 years as an Assistant Superintendent for the Water Treatment Plant. Mr. Weldon enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching football, and camping. He loved spending time with his family whom he loved dearly. Joseph was known as a pool shark in his earlier years. He was a member of Evangel Assembly of God.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years Martha Weldon, Valdosta; son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Doris) Weldon, Valdosta; son, Joel Weldon, Valdosta; son and daughter-in-law, Justin (Ruth Ann) Weldon, Valdosta; five grandchildren, Saleen Weldon, Eli Weldon, Francesca Weldon, Valdosta, Daltin Weldon, Lyle Potter, Valdosta; one great grandchild Rosalee Smith, Valdosta; three sisters, Dorothy Irvin, Valdosta, Jeanette Wells, and Dean (Robert) Collins, Winder, GA, brother-in-law, Jim Rae, Atlanta, GA; and a niece, Suzette Bendele, Jacksonville, FL; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and other family members. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Mary Creason, Faye Rae, and one brother-in-law, Joe Irvin.

Graveside services for Joseph will be held at 11am on Saturday December 10, 2022, at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 5206 New Bethel Road, Valdosta, GA 31605. Condolences to the family may be conveyed on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home