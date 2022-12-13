Share with friends

After a courageous battle with leukemia, Eric Lee Gibson Shealey, 37, of Lowndes County passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 23, 1985, in Valdosta to Robert Shealey, Jr. and Lynn Fletcher (Folsom). Eric was an avid music lover. He played the guitar and was a lead singer of several bands throughout his adult life. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just being outside in general. He was a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Lowndes Vikings and looked forward to watching them play every chance he could. Eric had a special sense of humor that could put a smile on the face of anyone in his presence. Most of all, Eric was an incredible father who cherished every second he spent with his four children.

Eric is survived by his beloved girlfriend (even though this title does not do her justice), Heather Lester; two daughters Anslie Shealey and Karlen Shealey; two sons Gibson Shealey and Gauge Shealey, all of Lowndes County. He is also survived by his father, Robert Shealey (Deborah), mother, Lynn Fletcher, sister and brother-in-law, Kayla and Benjamin Prince, sister, Allyson Shealey, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at McLane Lakewood Funeral Home in Lake Park, GA with Reverend Billy Folsom officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanefuneralservices.com.