Chandler Olliff Haynes, 44, of Hahira, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Hahira on June 27, 1978, to the late Dale and Ann Haynes and has been a lifelong resident of this area. Chandler had worked briefly for Norfolk Southern Company in communications until his health began to be a challenge for him. He loved to hunt and fish, liked playing his guitar and was close to his church family. Chandler also enjoyed building robots with his niece, Layla, and trying to just have fun and enjoy life. Chandler was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ray City.

Chandler is survived by his sister Monica Haynes of Hahira; his niece, Layla Haynes of Hahira; his sister-in-law and nephew, Sonia Haynes and Gabriel Haynes both of Yonkers, New York; a sister Cathey Lyda of North Carolina, and numerous aunts, uncle, cousins, and good friends.

Services for Chandler Haynes will be held 11am on Saturday December 3, 2022, in the chapel of the Martin McLane Funeral Home of Hahira with Bro. Robbie Peay and Pastor Justin Atchinson officiating. The burial will follow in the Campground Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Martin McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane.