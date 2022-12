Share with friends

Bradley Clayton (Clay) Grooms, 54, of Valdosta, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born to Susan Kay Commander Grooms and the late Larry Joe Grooms on November 3, 1968 in Valdosta and had lived in this area most of his life. He loved his family and animals. He was an award-winning truck driver and had driven over 1 million miles during his career. He loved nature and travelling.

Clay is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Lee Grooms, of Valdosta, Jennifer Kelly Kilpatrick, of Moultrie, GA, and Elizabeth Amber Kilpatrick, of Dallas, GA; his mother, Susan Kay Grooms, of Valdosta; uncles, Jerry Commander (Angie) of Valdosta, and Joe Commander (Ann), Panama City, FL; cousins, Sam Commander, of Valdosta, Kyle Commander, of Breckinridge, CO, Shantel Perry (Drew), of Murfreesboro, TN, and Jessica Rodgers (Dylan) of Valdosta. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Mildred and O.D. Grooms; Ida Griffin Commander, Roy K. Commander and a cousin, Joshua Commander.

A private burial will take place at a later time.