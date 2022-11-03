Share with friends

Montyne Meadows Ganas Medders, 92, of Valdosta, passed away peacefully at South Georgia Medical Center on Monday, October 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health. She was born on November 5, 1929, in Normantown, Toombs County, Georgia to the late Lee Brantley Meadows and Annie Laura Joyner Meadows. Mrs. Medders was a devoted and loving wife, mother and Mema who loved everyone she met. Mrs. Medders accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 12 at Lee Street Baptist Church spending 80 years as a devoted Christian woman and was a member of Providence Community Church. She loved to be surrounded by her family and her weekly Sunday lunch was something that she always looked forward to and there was always room for another plate at her table. To know Mema was to love her and she will be greatly missed by all. Mrs. Medders spent 54 years in the insurance industry beginning with the R.A. Peeples Insurance Agency and retiring from Valdosta Insurance Services in April of 2003. After retirement she had a hobby of riding to find fruits and vegetables that were in season. This was something she tried to get the whole family involved in no matter if it was peaches, corn, peas, tomatoes, squash, grapes or peanuts she loved them all. Mema especially loved watching while whoever she could talk into it dug peanuts on her farm. Whatever was being picked she always wanted “just a few more”.

Mrs. Medders is survived by her son, Johnny F. Ganas, Jr. and wife Susan of Savannah, GA, daughter Teresa Tenery of Valdosta, GA, daughter-in-law, Carla Ganas Craven and husband Craig Craven of Valdosta, GA; six grandchildren; Johnny F. Ganas, III (Rick) and wife Maranda of Marietta, GA, Catie Aiken and husband Brad of Pembroke, GA, Rodney Tenery and wife Stephanie of Quitman, GA, Ryan Tenery and wife Lori of Mayday, GA, Brantley Ganas and wife Jordan of Valdosta, GA, and Breanna Newsome and husband Ronnie of Valdosta, GA; 10 great grandchildren; William Ganas, Caitlyn Ganas, Braden Aiken, Addisyn Aiken, Gracie Tenery, Mikayla Tenery, Chloe Tenery, Weston Ganas, Lane Ganas, and Grayson Newsome; brother-in-law Donald Yale; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Johnny F. Ganas, Sr., second husband Arnie Medders, son Lee Ganas, sister Grace Meadows, sister Judy Coker, brother-in-law Raymond Coker, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws Catherine Yale, Mary Howard, Tommy and Jean Ganas, Pete and Earle Ganas, Chris and Zina Ganas; and a nephew Steve Coker.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Carson McLane Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Bussey, Mr. Charles LaHood and her grandson, Pastor Rodney Tenery officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday until the service begins at 2:30 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Pearlman Cancer Center, Providence Community Church or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.