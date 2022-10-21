Share with friends

Terry Clyde Hall, 89, of Hahira, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Lowndes County, GA, on August 30, 1933 to the late Colonel Joe Hall and Madeline Fiveash Nesbit. Mr. Hall was the owner/operator of Hall Land Clearing Company for over 50 years. He was the entrepreneur of many businesses, a good provider and a great man. He helped a lot of people. Mr. Hall was a loving husband to his wife of 69 years, Doris McLean Hall, and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Mr. Hall was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Hall is survived by his wife Doris Hall, of Hahira; his children, Andy Clyde Hall, of Hahira, Lydia Kate Hall (Robert Seither), of Clyattville, Adam Lane Hall (Tina Surrency). Of Cecil, Tracy Wellman, of Hahira, and Penny (Gary) Nowell, of Lake Park; sisters Joybeth Weeks, and Janice Sumner, both of Valdosta; and his brother Randy Joe Hall, of Hahira; granddaughter Andrea Lauren Warren (Shelby), of Valdosta; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph Hall, sister Dorothy Meeks, and grandson Thomas Jason Hall (Trey).

A funeral service for Mr. Hall will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 3 pm in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3pm. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home