Share with friends

Robert Joseph Raffaele of Valdosta, Ga, passed away on October 8, 2022, at Langdale Hospice. He was born on September 26, 1944, in Bronx, NY to the late Arthur J. and Ann Raffaele. Robert was a graduate of St. John’s University. Robert worked in retail management at JCPenney and retired in 2007. He loved cars and just like every American boy, owning a Corvette was his dream. Robert was a member of the Classic Car Club of South Georgia for 15 years and the Sports Car Club of America for 38 years. He was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan Raffaele. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.mclanecares.com.