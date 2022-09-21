Share with friends

Pyong Hwa Pitts, 80, of Valdosta, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was born in Seoul, Korea on June 7, 1942 to Sang Hoon Yu and Gap Duek Lee Yu. She was retired and the former owner/operator of Peggy’s Wigs in Waycross, Ga. Mrs. Pitts loved to play Bingo and watch Korean television.

She enjoyed cooking and was married to the love of her life Robert Andrew Pitts for over 50 years prior to his passing in 2019. Mrs. Pitts was of the Christian faith.

Mrs. Pitts is survived by her son, Edward Andrew Pitts, of Valdosta, siblings, Pyong Ki Corioso, Pyong Ha Yu, Pyong Ook Yu, Pyong Tae Yu, and Michael Ku Yu; sister-in law, Pun Yon Yu; niece, Tammie Corioso, in Connecticut; nephews Robert and Steve Yu, both of California. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother Pyong Un Yu.

Per Mrs. Pitts wishes, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Georgia 31602.

Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home