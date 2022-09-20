//Patricia Malinda Carter

Share with friends

Patricia Malinda Crosby Carter of Lake Park, GA passed away at Langdale Hospice House on September 18, 2022. She was born October 10, 1943, in Quitman, GA to the late Clarence Crosby and Louise Pinson Crosby.

She grew up in the family community of “Crosby Town” and attended Brooks County Schools. After graduation in the Class of 1961, she attended Perry Business College in Valdosta, GA. She was an Administrative Secretary at Owens Illinois Bag Plant in Clyattville, GA retiring in the late 1980’s. After retirement she attended Valdosta Technical College completing a course in cosmetology. She was a Data Entry Clerk at Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services while attending VSU graduating with a degree in General Studies in August 1995. After graduating, she was a caseworker in Lanier and Berrien Counties until she retired in 1999. She also taught Sunday School at Statenville Church of Christ for many years. She was an artist especially enjoying drawing people. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible and doing Bible correspondence courses. She will be remembered as a kind caring Christian lady. She was a faithful member of Lake Park Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Gene Carter, Sr. of Lake Park, GA; sons, Gene Carter, Jr. (Lil Gene) of Lake Park, GA and Kenny (Bobbie) Carter of Lake Park, GA; daughters, Debbie (Cary)Scarborough of Valdosta, GA, Penny (Mike) Coggins of Lake Park, GA; granddaughters, Heather Chamblee of Acworth, GA, Kameron Coggins (Cody) Harwell of Lake Park, GA, Addyson Peppers of Live Oak, Fl, and Sadee Scarborough; grandsons, Trevor (Sarah Ann) Scarborough of Valdosta, GA, Dylan Scarborough of Valdosta, GA, Cole Carter of Pinetta, FL, James Michael Coggins, of Lake Park, GA; one great grandson, Will Harwell, and Sisters, Sue (Winston) Carter of Dasher, GA, Diane Rogers (Randall) of Quitman, Ga; and several special nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jerry Mack Crosby.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 21,2022, at Lake Park Church of Christ. Visitation will start at 1:00 pm until the service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Dasher Cemetery. Please express condolences to the family at www.mclanecares.com.