//Lula V. Brown

Lula V. Smith Brown, 95, of Hahira, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born in Cottonwood, AL to the late Marion Smith and Bethney Strickland Smith. Mrs. Brown had worked at the Strickland Cotton Mill and attended Pineview Baptist Church.

Mrs. Brown is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Arthur Brown, Jr. and Connie Brown, of Hahira; daughters, Linda and David Gay, of Hahira, and Elvie Avery and Carson Avery, of Lake Park, GA; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and twenty-one great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arthur Brown, and her siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Pavilion at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Pastor R. T. Castleberry officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 3-5pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home