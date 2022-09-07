Share with friends

John Hardy Rowntree of Hahira, GA, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Mr. Rowntree was born in Hahira on April 16, 1936. He attended Hahira schools from the first grade, graduating in 1954 from Hahira High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 until 1961, afterwards he returned to South Georgia and worked in road construction and concrete for many years, retiring from Scruggs Concrete Company.

Mr. Rowntree was married to Gwen Wheeler Rowntree for 47 years, and they made their home in his hometown of Hahira. Known as Pawpaw to his grandchildren, he was an avid fisherman and especially loved fishing in the river. He and Gwen also spent many weekends fishing on the gulf. Mr. Rowntree was a member of Hahira First Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir for several years.

Mr. Rowntree is survived by his wife, Gwen W. Rowntree, of Hahira; his children, Becky Rowntree Harris, of Hahira; Denise Demott (David) Fletcher, of Thomasville, Aliesa Demott (David) Garland, of Albany, and Eddie (Lori) Demott, of Lakeland; his grandchildren, Hobie (Caitlin) Harris, Wyatt (Sylvia) Harris, Bryce Harris, Cooper Harris, all of Hahira, Leigh Fletcher (Jason) Pannell, Jake (Chandler) Fletcher, Mario Mathis, all of Thomasville, Laura Fletcher (Trey) Balfour, of Norcross, Payton Fletcher, of Atlanta, Katie Garland (Chris) Jordan, Wesley (Kelly) Garland, of Albany, Emily Garland, of Atlanta, Sarah Demott (Jacob) Spikes, Adam Demott, of Lakeland, and J.D. (Brittney) Demott, of Valdosta; twelve great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Turner and Minnie Webb Rowntree, his brother, James Turner (June) Rowntree, and sister Jackie Rowntree (M.W.) Kirkland.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Martin McLane Funeral Home from 10-11am. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com Martin McLane Funeral Home of Hahira