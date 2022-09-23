Share with friends

Enrique Gerena Marcano, 67, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Puerto Rico on November 8, 1954 to the late Emilio Gerena and Felicita Marcano. He was a retired supervisor/operator with the Whirlpool Company. Mr. Gerena loved to ride motorcycles and work on anything mechanical.

Mr. Gerena is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jose and Samantha Gerena, of Benton, TN, daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Chris Widener, of Cleveland, TN, son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Miranda Gerena, of Cleveland, TN, and sons, Nick Gerena, Jonathan Roberts, both of Cleveland, TN; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Hector Van Gerena (Carol), Luz M. Gerena, Carmen L. Morris, Luis A. Gerena, and Ivonne Gerena; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, September 23, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com