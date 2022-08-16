Share with friends

William “Bill” Thomas Mizell, Sr., 76, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Valdosta, GA. He was born to the late Lloyd Theo Mizell and Doris Tomlinson Mizell on August 19, 1945, in Valdosta, GA. He was a Navy Veteran and participated in three tours in Vietnam. He was the owner and operator of Reliable Lawn Care Services. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Mizell of Hahira, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon & Chadwick Benefield of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Alex Mizell of Valdosta, GA; grandchildren, Amanda Mizell, Chris Mizell, Anna Mizell, Lindsey Benefield, Caleb Benefield; great grandchildren, Amelia Mizell, Mallory Gray, Delaney Gray; brother and sister-in-law; Charles & Carol Mizelle of Barney, GA.

He is preceded in death by son, William Thomas “Billy” Mizell, Jr. and great grandson, Liam Gray.

The family will have a private graveside service on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be conveyed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.