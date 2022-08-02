//Walter Jones, Jr.

Share with friends

Mr. Walter P. Jones, Jr, 72, passed away, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born to the late Walter and Lila Mae Jones in Valdosta, GA on December 28, 1949. He played football for the Valdosta Wildcats. He volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club and coached baseball locally. He was a great father.

Walter is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Jones of Valdosta, GA; son, Stephen (Melissa) Bunte of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Faye Carter of Athens, GA; brother, Buddy (Angie) Jones of Valdosta, GA; grandson, Grayson Bunte of Phoenix, Arizona; granddaughter, Breanna Bunte of Phoenix, Arizona; Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Mr. Jones is preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Gwendolyn and Julian Lawson, and a brother-in-law Homer Carter.

Mr. Jones will be interred on his family lot at Cat Creek Cemetery at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta. Condolences to the family can be made to www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.