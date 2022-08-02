Share with friends

Walter Hunter New, Sr., 75, of Quitman, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home in Greensboro, Georgia. He was born on May 3, 1947, in Columbus, Georgia to the late Frederick Winburn New and the late Mary Hunter New. He is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Emmilyn Hunter New Dempsey of Rome, Georgia.

He is survived by his children, and their spouses, Chance and Rachelle New of Woodstock, Georgia, Forrest and Nate Vacher of Athens, Georgia, and Hunter New and Brian Entin of Miami, Florida; his grandson, C.J. New and his granddaughter, Violet Vacher; his nephew Lou Dempsey of Rome, Georgia, and niece Mary Emmilyn Dean of Flagler Beach, Florida. He is also survived by several cousins, nephews, nieces, and treasured friends.

Mr. New attended Mercer University as an undergraduate, and before completing his law degree at the University of Georgia, he served as an aide to United States Senator Richard B. Russell. After law school, he built his own private practice and devoted the majority of his 49-year career to corporate law. He was an avid reader both in and away from his office. When not reading, he enjoyed spending time with his family, his Labrador retrievers, and tending to his family farm.

The family would like to thank Drs. Sid Staton and Kimberly Mackey, the Shepherd Center, Piedmont Athens Regional and caregiver, Tashanna Avery.

A memorial service for Mr. Walter Hunter New, Sr., will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at Park Place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Those who wish to do so may donate to Shepherd Center’s Acquired Brain Injury program give.shepherd.org

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home