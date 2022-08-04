Share with friends

Virginia Anne Davison Dorough, 83, of Valdosta, Ga., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Ms. Dorough was born on October 11, 1938, to the late James Gideon Davison and Frances Lubeck Davison. She grew up in Jacksonville, FL, and graduated from Landon High School. She married Arthur Glenn Dorough, who served in the United States Navy and moved to several U.S. Naval bases in Florida, California, and Georgia, while raising three children along the way. After her husband retired from Naval service in 1976, they moved to Valley, AL, where she lived until 2012, when she moved to Valdosta, to be cared for by her family.

Ms. Dorough worked for West Point Pepperell Textile, Lanier Mill for 26 years until her retirement. She was a faithful Christian mother, dedicating her life to teaching her children Christian values and serving her Church. She was an active member of Fairfax First Baptist Church in Valley, AL, singing in the choir and working with hospitality. After moving to Valdosta, she joined Redland Baptist Church.

Ms. Dorough is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Jeff Abney, of Valdosta; son and daughter-in-law, Henry and Paula Dorough of Eastaboga, AL; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Todd Meacham, of Lanett, AL; her sister Mayola Hayes, of Jacksonville, FL; her grandchildren, Seth Abney (Amy), Shannon Williams (Matthew), Brittany Abney, Caleb Abney, all of Valdosta, GA; Matthew Dorough (Jamie) of Ashville, NC: Michael Meacham (Jessica) of Lanett, AL: Jon Meacham (Courtney) of Valley, AL: and Regan Elliott (Shawn) of Valley, AL; eleven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Alice Alton, and brothers, James Davison, II, Lamar Davison, Walter Davison, and Donald Davison.

A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in honor of their mother be made to “Cure Alzheimer’s Fund” online or mailed to 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.