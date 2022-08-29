Share with friends

Sharon Holliday Davis, 64, of Valdosta, entered eternal rest on Friday, August 26, 2022. She was born to the late George Gunter Holliday and Barbara Jean Stribling Holliday in Washington, GA, on October 13, 1957. She grew up one of six sisters on a large dairy farm. Sharon graduated from Wilkes Academy in 1975 and then from the University of Georgia in 1980 with a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education. She married her high school sweetheart in 1977. Sharon worked in Harlem, GA as an educator for over thirty years. After Sharon retired from the Columbia County School System, she and her husband enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. They relocated to Valdosta in 2018. Her five grandchildren kept her busy, and the greatest joy in her life was being a mother and a grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Davis of Valdosta, GA; her sons and daughters-in-law, James and Amanda Davis of Valdosta, GA and Barrett and Toni Lynn Davis of Augusta, GA; her daughter, Lauren Davis of Augusta, GA; her five grandchildren, Emma, Charlotte, Will, Jackson, and Grayson; her sisters, Janet, Georgia, Pam, and Gay; and her mother-in-law, Lois Davis.

A memorial service will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Park Avenue Church in Valdosta, with Reverend Jimmy Towson officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home