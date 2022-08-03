//Robert “Bob” Pinkston, Jr.

Share with friends

Mr. Robert “Bob” Slater Pinkston Jr, 67, of Valdosta, Georgia passed away at South Georgia Medical Center on July 23, 2022, following a brief illness. Bob was born on December 16, 1954, in Lakeland, Georgia to the late Robert Slater Pinkston Sr. and Mary Crum Pinkston. He loved music and was a talented trumpet player, harmonica player, and singer. He was a member of the Lowndes High Georgia Bridgeman and honored to serve as a Drum Major in 1973. In college, Bob was a founding member of Valdosta State University Jazz Ensemble. He later enjoyed performing and singing around the Southeast for many years in The Top Hats band. In addition to being an avid music lover, Bob loved to fish. Over the years he often spent quality time with family and friends fishing. Bob was quick-witted, funny, and could be tenacious in matters for which he cared deeply. He was dearly loved and he dearly loved his home and his family.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Sara Pinkston Jones (Jason) of Leesburg, Georgia; his sister, Pat Pinkston LeFiles (Jimmy) of Valdosta; his brother-in-law, Jerry Godair of Valdosta; his best friend of 52 years, Rodney Radcliff of Valdosta; his niece, Ashley Hart (Barry) of Valdosta; his nephew, James LeFiles (Jessi) of Valdosta; his nephew, Ricky Godair (Laurie) of Kinston, NC; and his niece, Michelle Warren (Ronald) of Valdosta. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Emily Pinkston Godair, and his nephew, Chuck Godair.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Music Scholarship Alliance,Valdosta State University Department of Music, 1500 N. Patterson St. Valdosta, GA 31698. Services for Mr. Pinkston will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane