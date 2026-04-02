//VSU Ranked No. 1 for Affordable Online Doctorates

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University was recognized as the nation’s most affordable college for online doctoral programs by Learn.org.

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VALDOSTA — Learn.org, a leading higher education resource, has recognized Valdosta State University as the No. 1 college in the nation for affordable online doctoral programs.

Affordability remains a cornerstone of VSU’s mission, and this recognition reinforces the university’s reputation as a leader in value-driven higher education.

“We are incredibly proud to see Valdosta State University recognized as the most affordable college in the nation for online doctoral programs,” said Dr. Becky K. da Cruz, associate provost for graduate studies and research. “This distinction reflects our unwavering commitment to expanding access to high-quality graduate education while keeping costs manageable for our students. Our goal has always been to empower working professionals and aspiring leaders to pursue advanced degrees without the burden of excessive financial strain, and this recognition affirms that we are making a meaningful impact.”

VSU offers the Doctor of Education in Adult Learning and Development (online), Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction: P-12 Disciplinary Concentration (hybrid), Doctor of Education in Leadership (online), and Doctor of Public Administration (online). Designed to deliver academic rigor, these programs emphasize practical application, research, and leadership development, preparing graduates for impactful careers in education, government, and more.

As a comprehensive institution of the University System of Georgia, VSU offers nearly 70 online and hybrid programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. This includes bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, and doctoral degrees, as well as minors, endorsements, certificates, and certifications.

Newsweek recently named VSU to its 2026 list of America’s Top Online Colleges.

U.S. News & World Report named VSU to multiple categories on its 2026 Best Online Colleges report. This includes Best Online Bachelor’s Programs, Best Online MBA Programs, Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs, and Best Online Master’s in Education Programs.

VSU also earned a spot on The Princeton Review’s list of the Best Online Doctor of Education Programs for 2026.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/academics/graduate-school