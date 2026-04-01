//VSU Hosts Job Fair April 8

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta State’s April 8 job fair offers immediate openings in trades, maintenance, grounds; resumes encouraged, benefits detailed.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will host a Skilled Trades Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, in University Center Entrance 2.

During this special event, VSU will offer on-site interviews with immediate openings for the following positions:

Electrician (one needed)

Plumber (one needed)

HVAC Technician (one needed)

HVAC Supervisor (one needed)

Custodial (10 needed)

Maintenance (four needed)

Grounds Worker (one needed)

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume.

VSU offers a variety of benefit programs to all regularly employed staff and faculty members serving in a half-time or better capacity. This includes paid leave (sick, vacation, education support, and more); 12 paid holidays; health, dental, vision, life and other insurance plans; a tuition assistance program for professional growth and development; retirement plans; and much more.

VSU’s University Center is located at 1203 North Patterson Street.

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