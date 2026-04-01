//KANSAS to Open Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series

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VALDOSTA – KANSAS will open Wild Adventures’ 2026 concert series on April 11 as part of the park’s 30th anniversary.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park will open its 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series on Saturday, April 11, with a performance by classic rock band KANSAS, marking the first concert of the season and the start of a full lineup of live entertainment during the park’s 30th anniversary year.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater. A park admission ticket or Season Pass is required to attend. General Concert Admission is $10. In the general admission area, guests may bring chairs and blankets.

With a career spanning five decades, KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and remains one of the most recognizable bands in classic rock. The group’s catalog includes “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” two enduring hits that continue to reach new audiences through radio, film, television and streaming.

“These are songs people grew up with,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “When KANSAS takes the stage, you can feel the crowd connect to it relive those moments when they first heard this iconic band. That’s exactly how we wanted to start the series.”

Reserved concert seating is available in advance for $5 for Diamond Season Passholders, $10 for Gold Season Passholders and $15 for all other guests. Reserved seats will be $20 on the day of the show.

For guests planning to attend multiple concerts, a Season Pass offers added value. Season Passholders receive free General Concert Admission to every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can also purchase reserved seats at a discount.

The 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series will continue throughout the season with performances by Tyler Hubbard, Blank Space: The Taylor Swift Tribute, ZZ Top, Chris Janson, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Parmalee & LOCASH, Travis Tritt, The Beach Boys, Australian Pink Floyd, Skillet and for KING + COUNTRY.

More information about the concert series, reserved seating and Season Passes is available at WildAdventures.com .

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.

About KANSAS

With a legendary career spanning five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. This “garage band” from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide. The band, which is currently comprised of vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, guitarist Scott Bernard, violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon, bassist/vocalist Dan McGowan, original guitarist Richard Williams, and original drummer Phil Ehart. Eric Holmquist performs on drums while Phil Ehart continues to recover from a major heart attack. KANSAS continues to energize audiences with their powerful live performances.