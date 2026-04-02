//Valdosta Fire Department to Conduct Live Burn Training

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VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will hold controlled live burn training April 13 and 15 on Hickory Road in Valdosta.

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The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) will conduct a controlled live burn training exercise on Monday, April 13, 2026, and Wednesday, April 15, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1509 Hickory Road, located directly behind Hog N Bones on St. Augustine Road.

This training exercise is designed to provide hands-on experience for firefighters in a controlled environment. The live burn allows less experienced firefighters to learn safe and effective firefighting techniques while also serving as a valuable refresher for seasoned personnel. The realistic conditions offer critical training opportunities for those who have not yet encountered a structural fire.

In addition, VFD personnel will conduct fire investigator training on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the same location.

“All firefighters train for the moment they are called to protect lives and property, and realistic, hands-on training like this is essential to that mission,” said Fire Chief Marcus Haynes. “These live burn exercises allow our team to sharpen their skills in a controlled environment, so they are fully prepared to respond with confidence, precision, and safety when it matters most.”

“This type of training is invaluable, especially for our newer firefighters who may not have experienced a live structure fire yet,” said Lt. Justin Ply. “It gives them the opportunity to apply what they’ve learned in a real-world setting while working alongside experienced personnel, which ultimately makes our entire department stronger and better prepared to serve the community.”

All necessary safety precautions and preparation measures have been completed to ensure the training is conducted in a controlled and secure manner. Fire department personnel will canvass the surrounding neighborhood in advance to notify residents of the scheduled training and to advise them to remain outside of the designated training area.

The structure being used for this exercise was donated to the Valdosta Fire Department specifically for training purposes. The property has been properly permitted through the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for removal.

Property owners interested in donating condemned structures for future training opportunities are encouraged to contact the Valdosta Fire Department to learn more about the process.

For additional information, please contact the City of Valdosta Public Information Office at 229-529-3548.